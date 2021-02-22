Castilla y León joins Asturias and plans to maintain closure over Easter

Publication: Monday, February 22, 2021 3:11 PM

Communities begin to show their positions before the arrival of Holy Week and the restrictions that will apply. To the strength shown a few days ago by the President of the Principality of Asturias Adrián Barbón when he directly excluded the opening of the region at Easter, Castilla y León is now joining.

Vice-chairman of the board Francisco Igea has argued that he plans to keep the perimeter closed to contain the virus beyond Easter, in early April, although the measure is in effect until May 9, when the alarm condition ends.

Igea asked that “there be a uniform criterion” also in this decision to maintain the closure of the perimeter at least until Easter, and that there not be 17, one per Community.

However, it was agreed to relax some measures in Castile and León from Friday, although the curfew will continue at 10 p.m. In this way, it changes that any non-essential activity will be able to admit its last client at 9:30 p.m. and that visits to residences are made more flexible.

Fear of a fourth wave

Data is improving in most of the autonomous communities but the fear of the arrival of a fourth wave of coronavirus driven by the British strain is prompting many regional leaders to be cautious.

There are several leaders who defend that an agreement be found within the Interterritorial Council with which to apply joint measures regarding Holy Week, among the measures related to mobility.

Andalusia

From Andalusia, for example, one of the communities with the greatest tradition in these festivals, the Minister of Health and Family Jesús Aguirre said on Monday that “everything will be seen”. “The important thing is not to save Easter, but to save lives,” he said, while trying to find as much as possible a “balance” between health and economy.

Valencian Community

For his part, from the Valencian Community, its president Ximo Puig defended that it would be a “very complex” moment in which they should not let lose what has been achieved so far with the restrictions. “There has to be a position of the system as a whole,” he said with clear reference to decisions made in meetings with health and the rest of the communities.

Galicia

The president of the Xunta was also realistic. Feijóo, who today presented a de-escalation plan based on the accumulated incidence, believes that it cannot be ruled out that he will have to close again at Easter, while specifying that “it depends on us”. “The goal is getting closer and closer,” he insists.

Asturias

So far, the most energetic of all has been the Asturian President. Barbón has completely ruled out Holy Week. The Principality will keep the exits and entrances to the region closed until May.

Here’s how Barbón explained it: “Asturias aims to keep the perimeter closed while the state of alarm lasts. And we have to pierce the ball to find out if we are going to live Holy Week like Christmas. If we want to get down to objective levels of public security, we must sacrifice Holy Week. “