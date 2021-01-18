Castilla y León maintains the curfew at 8:00 p.m. and admits that Illa asked him to wait

Updated: Monday, January 18, 2021 11:34 AM

Posted: 18.01.2021 10:48

Castilla y León maintains the curfew at 8:00 p.m. despite the government’s appeal to the Supreme Court. However, according to People’s Party sources at laSexta.com, Autonomy has not received any notification of complaints from the central executive to advance mobility restrictions. In this way, as explained by the president of the region himself, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, the update of the curfew is confirmed.

In fact, legal sources at LaSexta point out that the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court already has the appeal that the government and they plan to see on Tuesday 19.

The central government asked for precautionary measures and little precaution, that is, the Supreme Court should request a report from the government of Castilla y León itself before deciding whether or not to suspend this change in the cover- fire.

Ferández Mañueco assured that he was not declaring himself in absentia to the executive, but that the situation was “exceptional”, he said in statements to Onda Cero on Monday.

He also explained that he had spoken with Illa: “He waved his point of view and I held mine. Beyond asking me to wait [para aplicar el toque de queda]Obviously he asked me, the state of alert could have said that the Autonomous Communities, when making decisions, needed the approval of the Spanish government, ”he said.

In accordance with these statements, Carolina Darias, Minister of Territorial Policy, in another interview with Onda Cero, argued that the executive will discuss at the next Interterritorial Health Council the possibility of advancing the curfew to 8 p.m. This meeting will take place next Wednesday, January 20, although the president of the Castilian-Leon region has insisted that he cannot wait.

“The state of alarm decree, like everything else, is questionable. We interpret that the night hours could be extended, and I would like the government to step forward first. now it is welcome, ”adds the president. However, he defends his response: “Our legal services interpreted this to be questionable, and we made this decision as the delegated authority of the Spanish Government. I am aware of the responsibility I assume, but also that I have, which is the protection of an unprecedented life and health situation, ”he condemned.

If the consensus is confirmed at the next meeting of Health with the autonomies to relax the curfew, a new decree would be created. For its part, the ministry is confident that contagion data will stabilize by the end of this week.