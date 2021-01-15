Castilla y León proposes containment by the provinces and the closure of non-essential services at 6:00 p.m.

Updated: Friday, January 15, 2021 11:15 AM

Published on: 01.15.2021 10:54

La Junta de Castilla y León is preparing to tighten measures against the increase in COVID-19 infections. The leaders of the regional government met from 10 am this morning with the mayors and the presidents of the councils of different municipalities. According to various regional media, three new measures are under consideration: decreeing containment by the provinces, closing non-essential businesses at 6 p.m. and, as announced by vice-president of the council, Francisco Igea, the possible ban. private meetings. between non-cohabitants in full autonomy.

The aim of these new restrictions would be to reduce mobility and social contacts between residents. As Igea explained during the press conference after the Governing Council yesterday, Thursday, the measures would be implemented “within the next 24 hours”. In other words, this same Saturday, January 16, they could come into force.

Castilla y León, among the regions that require house arrest

The speed with which coronavirus cases have increased after the Christmas holidays has led various communities to offer the executive a home lockdown like the one we already experienced last March. These regions include Castile and León, Andalusia, Asturias and Murcia.

According to the vice-president of the Junta de Castilla y León, “now is not the time to make another calculation” and it is “reasonable” to think of this possibility. According to Igea, this measure could be necessary “in a few days” if the curve continues to rise as in recent days.

In fact, Castilian-Leonese autonomy has already established new restrictions in recent days. For example, on January 13, he decreed the closure for 14 days of the interior of catering establishments, shopping centers, sports centers and betting houses. A measure already applied in Burgos, León, Salamanca, Soria, Valladolid and Zamora. Along with this, perimeter containment of the community was also established until the end of the state of alarm, that is, May 9.