Castilla y León reports two possible side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine

Publication: Friday March 12, 2021 9:32 PM

Castilla y León has notified the Spanish Medicines Agency of two possible side effects in people who received, in a hospital in Valladolid, the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine belonging to the batch studied by European health authorities.

The two patients were treated at the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valladolid, one of them with a diagnosis of non-infectious immunological encephalitis and who is in a stable situation, in the ward, and is progressing favorably.

The other had a stroke for which he was treated and has already been released, sources from the Ministry of Health of the Junta de Castilla y León reported on Friday.

The Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valladolid applied the protocol for this type of pathology to establish a differential diagnosis and rule out other etiologies of encephalitis and determine the origin of the disease.

The result of the various tests requested will take at least a week to arrive due to its complexity, so at this time no specific cause and effect relationship can be established, according to the same sources.

Castilla y León is one of the five autonomous communities that have carefully withheld the remaining doses of the AstraZeneca batch which is the subject of an investigation for around thirty cases of thrombi in several European countries.

However, the Spanish Medicines Agency has ensured that there is no evidence that the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine has caused the thrombic problems that have led several European countries to suspend its administration and stresses that “its benefits continue outweigh the risks “and can continue to administer.