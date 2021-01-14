Castilla y León requests house arrest as it could be necessary “in a few days”

Publication: Thursday, January 14, 2021 1:55 PM

The vice-president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, asked the central government to prepare the necessary tool to put in place a “brief and intense” containment, because, as he pointed out, it could be needed “in a few days”. taking into account the evolution of the number of infections.

At the press conference after the Governing Council, Igea warned of the “gravity” of the current situation and the rapid increase in cases, the speed of which suggests a situation which could be “worse” than that of March. .

“The government must think about what several communities have asked for, it must have the tool to make the determination, if necessary, of a brief and intense confinement which makes it possible to cut the transmission of the virus”, defended the vice-president .

Igea insisted that the only math that needs to be done now is to maintain lives, so he insisted on calling for the government’s “responsibility” to “calmly watch the curve” which reflects an increase that makes it “reasonable” , in Igea’s opinion, “to consider and prepare the tool that may be necessary in a few days if this situation does not change”.

Castilla y León today records 2,321 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, of which the current cumulative number is 152,935; of this number, 146,140 tested positive for active infection. This is the highest number in the pandemic to date.

Yesterday evening, the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, assured that the regional executive is evaluating the integration of containment by the provinces into the restrictive measures that have already been put in place before the advance of the third wave of coronavirus.

This was expressed in an interview with La 7 de Televisión Castilla y León, where he stressed that “we will have to gradually analyze the situation”. In this sense, a Board of Governors is being held this Thursday in which it will analyze “whether or not it is appropriate to continue to adopt current or other measures” such as containment by the provinces.