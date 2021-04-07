Castilla y León stops vaccination with AstraZeneca as a precaution

Publication: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 10:12

The Ministry of Health of Castile and León said on Wednesday that it was suspending vaccination against covid with vials of AstraZeneca until the safety report to be prepared by the European Medicines Agency, which concerns several vaccinations mass planned in the Community.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health explained that the measure is adopted “in application of the precautionary principle which must govern the management of alarms and risks in any drug”.

This is a precautionary measure “while awaiting the safety report which should be prepared by the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA, according to its acronym in English), which meets today and the decisions which, in relation to this question, could be adopted soon by the executive bodies of the European Union and of the national health system “.

This circumstance affects the various mass vaccinations that were scheduled in the Community and that they were going to use, in accordance with the provisions of the national vaccination strategy against COVID-19, the serum produced by the Anglo-Swedish company