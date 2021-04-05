Castilla y León will close the interior of catering and betting rooms in 21 municipalities from this Tuesday

Publication: Monday, April 5, 2021 6:14 PM

The Junta de Castilla y León announced on Monday new restrictions to contain the coronavirus in 21 municipalities in the region, including five provincial capitals: the closure of betting houses and the interior of the restaurant. Measures that will come into force on Tuesday April 6.

More specifically, all catering activities inside establishments are suspended, with the exception of home delivery or pick-up services, as well as hotel restaurants and other tourist accommodation.

Catering services in social and health centers – including school canteens – as well as those integrated in training and work centers, service stations or loading and unloading centers are also exempt from this suspension. .

On the other hand, from this Tuesday the opening to the public of establishments and places of games and betting is suspended. Both measures will take effect from midnight on April 6, for an initial period of 14 days, until 19 of the same month, although the Commission will update the affected municipalities every seven days.

Currently, the following cities will be affected: Burgos, Medina de Pomar, Briviesca and Miranda de Ebro (Burgos); Palencia, Cervera de Pisuerga, Aguilar de Campóo, Villamuriel de Cerrato and Venta de Baños (Palencia); Villablino and La Pola de Gordón (León); Villamayor, Santa Marta de Tormes and Carbajosa de la Sagrada (Salamanca); Segovia, Riaza and El Espinar (Segovia); Soria and Burgo de Osma (Soria); and Valladolid and Tudela de Duero (Valladolid)

The regional vice-president, Francisco Igea, clarified on Monday that the affected municipalities are those with a cumulative incidence of more than 150 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants.