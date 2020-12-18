Castilla y León will not allow the transit of relatives until Christmas

The president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, announced this Friday that the community maintains the closure of the perimeter until January 10 and that, only during the most important dates of Christmas, people who go to the usual address of your relatives can pass there.

Mañueco indicated that only family members, not close friends, will be able to go through community isolation between December 23 and 26, for Christmas Eve and Christmas holidays, and between December 30. and January 2, for New Years Eve and New Year celebrations.

Regarding the number of dinners to Christmas dinners, the community maintains the maximum capacity for the most outstanding celebrations at 10, but only if they belong to two coexistence groups. Although Castilla y León initially defended the need to limit the number of people to 6, the Castilian-Leon government decided to take this “point of balance”.

“We are adopting measures which allow, although they limit, the meeting between relatives, always with the necessary precaution”, declared the president of the council during the press conference to announce the adoption of these measures.

Curfew at 1:30 p.m. just to get home

The council chairman indicated that the curfew remains at 10 p.m. and that on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve it will be extended until 1:30 p.m., but only for returning home and not for children. social gatherings.

In this sense, Mañueco indicated that catering establishments must close at 22:00 also on public holidays and that they will not be able to accept new customers after 21:00.

In the religious field, the capacity is still limited to 50% and singing will be prohibited.

“It’s not Christmas that we all would have liked, but it’s Christmas where we need to reduce the risk that currently exists to the health of all,” said the chairman of the board.

On the other hand, Mañueco has not spared criticism from the central government either: “We would have liked the Spanish government to make a greater effort for this coordinating function which corresponds to it. He gave up his functions leaving his responsibility in the hands of the CCAA “, assured, demanding that the central executive be more” diligent, fast and efficient “.