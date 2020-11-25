Castilla y León will organize meetings for six people also at Christmas and will postpone the curfew to 1:00 am on Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Publication: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 09:11

La Junta de Castilla y León will organize family and social gatherings for up to six people also at Christmas, although it will postpone the curfew time to 1 a.m. for the most important festivities, according to sources indicated this Wednesday. from the Castilian-Leon executive to laSexta.

Regarding the closure of the perimeter of the region, the PP-Cs coalition government hopes that a joint proposal will be reached at the Interterritorial Council this afternoon, to remain on the air when the community is closed during the months. Christmas festivities.

However, the same sources insist that you should travel as little as possible.