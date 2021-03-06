Catalan PP sacks Albert Fernández Saltiveri for alleged ill-treatment

Posted: Saturday March 6, 2021 2:32 PM

The Popular Party of Catalonia (PPC) reported having removed the party’s deputy communications secretary Albert Fernández Saltiveri “from all his organic responsibilities” following a complaint against him for ill-treatment. The PPC also informs in a statement that an information file has been opened by the Committee on Rights and Guarantees of the Party.

As reported by the newspaper ‘Ara’ this Saturday, Irene Pardo, president of New Generations and ex-partner of Fernández Saltiveri, has filed a complaint against him in court for a crime of injury in the field of gender violence.

The complaint, along with a medical report showing injuries such as a nasal fissure and bruising all over the body, says there was psychological abuse as well.

For his part, according to Ara, Fernández Saltiveri assured this newspaper that he had no trace of the complaint and that, in any case, “it is false”.

Shortly before the start of the electoral campaign for the February 14 elections, in which the popular Catalan won just three seats, the PPC also removed the then general secretary, Daniel Serrano, from all his posts for alleged sexual assault on a party mate. .