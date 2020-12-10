Catalonia and Madrid lead contract signing during Christmas season

Despite the good Black Friday hiring figures, the uncertainty caused by the second wave of infections and time restrictions, capacity restrictions and perimeter closures of many Autonomous Communities, will negatively affect the Christmas 2020 campaign and one each year of hire.

This year, the Christmas campaign – which lasts in Spain until the January sales – will be atypical due to the Covid-19 crisis and, despite the collapse of some key sectors of our country such as hospitality and tourism , others like Electronic commerce stimulates a reactivation of the labor market.

In this context, Adecco, world leader in human resources management, forecasts that during the months of November and January (both included) more than 940,000 contracts will be signed in our country, which represents 15% less than in the same period of 2019-2020. The Community of Madrid is the second region with the highest job creation in this campaign, a total of 153,200 hires are expected to be retained, although this implies a drop of 12% compared to last year .

Sectors related to mass consumption, e-commerce, food, distribution, retail, logistics and transport are the ones that will generate the most jobs at present.

As for the most sought-after profiles, they will be: packers, servers, order pickers and casings. The difference this year is that said staff will be located in logistics centers rather than traditional stores. The same positions are maintained, but the location of the workplace changes due to the boom in online shopping.

The 2020 Christmas campaign in the autonomous regions

Regarding the regional distribution of the Christmas period, if we look at the absolute number of contracts planned, for another year Catalonia is at the top of the forecasts, being the autonomous community that hires the most, above 162,600.

After that, the Community of Madrid, with more than 153,200 jobs, the Region of Murcia, with 108,300, and Andalusia, with 108,200, will be the best numbers to reach these months. Between the four, they account for almost half of the hires that will be made during these three months. They are closely followed by the Valencian Community, with nearly 106,900 new jobs.

From that point on, recruitments fell significantly in the absolute number of contracts signed. Here we find Castilla y Len, with around 51,600 jobs, Galicia, with more than 45,500, the Basque Country, where around 42,200 contracts will be signed and Castilla-La Mancha, with more than 33,800.

Towards the lower half of the table are the Canary Islands, where it is expected to reach 30,700 hires, depending on the health situation, Aragn, with 27,700 jobs, Navarre, with 24,500, and Cantabria, with a forecast of 23,500 new jobs.

The regional ranking is closed by the regions of La Rioja, with almost 7,400 new jobs, Asturias, which should represent more than 7,000 contracts, the Balearics, with 3,800, and Extremadura, with just over 3 000 jobs.

On the other hand, if we look at the drop in hiring from one year to the next, Asturias is the Spanish region that will experience the largest decrease, as forecasts suggest that 30% fewer jobs will be created than in 2019. It is followed by the two archipelagos (Balearic Islands and Canaries). ), with a decrease of 25%, and the Valencian Community, with 18% fewer contracts than last year.

The other communities whose decline is greater than the national average (-15%) are Extremadura and Aragn, with respectively a decrease of 17% and 16% lower than that of the same period 2019-2020.

Two autonomous regions foresee an annual drop in Christmas hires equal to the average for the whole country (-15%): Navarre and Cantabria.

Then there is a group of regions that will reduce their employment by more than 10% compared to the previous Christmas season: the Basque Country (-14%), Catalonia (-13%), both very close to the national decline; the Community of Madrid (-12%), La Rioja and the Region of Murcia, both with a 10% drop in recruitments.

There is a small group of autonomies that will decrease to a lesser extent. This is the case for Castilla y Len, Andalusia and Galicia, with a decrease of 7% year-on-year each.

Finally, the region that saw its contracts decrease the least is Castilla-La Mancha, which will do so by -3%.

Sectors that generate jobs at Christmas

There are many industries that benefit from the increase in consumption during the Christmas season and its predecessors, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, as well as the subsequent sales campaign. But, which stand out above all, it is traditionally the mass consumption sector (perfumery, cosmetics, toys, electronics, telephone, etc.) and the areas of customer service or the sales force in which jobs are generated. . . It is necessary to focus on the promotion and marketing of products, maximizing the sales force.

However, this very special year, the months of confinement, de-escalation and a new normal have caused a change in the consumption habits of the Spaniards, new ones have been generated that will be maintained over time or even remain permanently incorporated when they situation. past. These new buying habits have led other sectors to see their hiring pick up to meet the increase in demand. These are the sectors related to e-commerce, technology, food, distribution, retail, logistics and transportation, among others. All of these sectors will continue to demand labor in the coming months as they are, for the most part, essential industries and they are the ones that will generate the most jobs at this time.

The distribution and retail sector monopolizes a large part of the jobs generated and, closely linked to distribution, the logistics and transport sector. This area offers coverage and service to the major sectors linked to this period, hence the need to strengthen their workforce during these months.

The demand for profiles in this sector is linked not only to “traditional” companies in the sector, but also to electronic commerce, which has taken on a very important weight in the industry.

The food sector also deserves special mention. This is mainly due to the fact that, at the end of October, the main companies in the sector start with the preparation of the Christmas basket, hams, wines, chocolates … in short, gourmet products that are starting to be prepared for the campaign. All this, combined with the demand for typical Christmas products (nougat, marzipan, fish, shellfish, etc.) results in an increase in rentals.

The most wanted positions at Christmas

If we talk about the most requested profiles in this campaign, in the consumer goods sector and the sales force, promoters, employees and salespeople are the most sought after. Also image hostesses, tasters, animators, as well as managers of points of sale, with a great commercial vocation oriented towards customer service.

However, not only will staff be needed for physical stores, as in previous years, but also, thanks to e-commerce and related fields, the incorporation of workers for preparation and distribution of products has been reinforced. orders, as packers. These profiles are now moving from traditional commerce to logistics platforms: the same positions are maintained, but the work is carried out in a different place.

Distribution and retail occupied a good part of the jobs generated during this period. The demand for cashiers, inventory managers, clerks, replenishers, packers, packers or warehouse workers is increasing dramatically within companies in this industry.

And while distribution and retail pull the car, logistics and transportation go hand in hand. The positions that this sector needs most to fill are: porters, order pickers, warehouse workers, delivery men, assistants, carters and administrative traffic workers. In coastal areas, port logistics also require stevedores and heavy machinery operators.

During these months, the food industry is looking for profiles such as carters, packers, handlers, quality checkers and servers for both shipping and picking, but also electromechanical workers and agricultural. The star profile will remain that of an operator of the food industry, who is the one who carries out the processes of reception, handling, transformation and production of food products or in the manufacture of food.

