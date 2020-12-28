Catalonia decides not to tighten restrictions to stop Covid-19

Posted: Monday December 28 2020 17:49

Catalonia decided on Monday not to tighten restrictions to stop the advance of the COVID-19 virus, at the same time as it announced that it was taking on the tracing, for which it is ending the contract signed with Ferroser, the Ferrovial subsidiary in charge of those in Catalonia for June.

This Monday, December 28 was the day set to analyze whether the restrictions in force since the last 21 worked as planned or not and if, on this basis, they were maintained until January 11 or it was estimated that they should be strengthened.

As Vergés explains, it has been possible in recent dates to “contain” the speed of spread of the virus -the Rt was 1.41 on December 18, today it is 1.17 Monday- and new admissions in the hospital – which they occur after ten days from the moment of infection – they are not more important than those foreseen during the application of the measures.

This, together with the fact that the public is considered to be mainly in compliance with the current measures, despite the fact that “the situation is not good” and “nothing is excluded”, has led to the maintenance of the restrictions in force. until January 11.

Thus, the limit of meetings of six people will remain in force, with the exception of December 31 and January 1 and 6, where they can be extended to 10 people as long as they do not exceed two bubbles of coexistence; the night curfew is maintained from 10 p.m., but on New Year’s Eve it is extended to 1 a.m. and on the twelfth night to 11 p.m.

As for mobility, Catalonia’s perimeter containment continues, while indoor mobility is limited to the local area every day of the week, and not just on weekends as it has been until present.

The restaurant will continue to be able to open and serve inside the establishment only in two groups: from 7:30 am to 9:30 am for breakfast and from 1 pm and 3:30 pm for meals.