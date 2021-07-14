Catalonia decrees a curfew in 158 municipalities and limits meetings to 10 people maximum

Updated: Wednesday July 14, 2021 19:58

Posted: 07/14/2021 7:56 PM

The Generalitat of Catalonia has decreed the night closure of municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. with a cumulative incidence of more than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 7 days.

This was expressed during an extraordinary press conference by the president, Pere Aragonès, who explained that “the right to mobility of the citizens of 158 Catalan municipalities is restricted”.

In addition, Aragonès has indicated that all regulated activities will have to end at 12:30 a.m., and all events will have to welcome the seated public. The Generalitat will also prevent meetings of more than 10 people.

The goal, expressed the president, is “to avoid social activities that facilitate the spread of the pandemic”: “We do this to protect the health of those who do not have a complete immunization schedule. To ensure the right one. functioning of the health system and is stressed by the new wave, ”indicated.