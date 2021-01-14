Catalonia extends restrictions by seven days after adding 4,473 new coronavirus cases in one day

Updated: Thursday, January 14, 2021 12:53 PM

Published on: 01/14/2021 12:07 PM

In Catalonia, the third wave of the epidemic is increasingly endemic: in the past 24 hours it has added 4,473 new infections and reported 122 more coronavirus deaths, while hospital pressure continues to rise, with more patients needing hospitalization.

According to epidemiological data updated this Thursday by the Ministry of Health, there are today a total of 2,541 people hospitalized with COVID, 40 more than yesterday, of whom 497 are seriously ill in the ICU, four more than the day before.

In addition, the forecasts which advance the indicators of the epidemic are unfavorable for the coming days, with a risk of regrowth (EPG), the index of potential growth of the epidemic, which rose to 696 points, 49 of more than yesterday, as the cumulative case rate per 100,000 population over the past 14 days has also fallen from 537 to 549, for a total of 12 additional cases.

Faced with this situation, the Minister of Health announced that he would extend the current restrictions for a further week. Alba Vergés admitted that they needed “seven more days to stop the cases”, which continue to grow. He also referred to an “uncertain European context”, which forces us to “be careful”.

The current restrictive measures, which began on January 8, restrict perimeter mobility between municipalities if it is not to go to work, to the doctor, for examinations or other inevitable problems and the closure of shopping centers. , gymnasiums and stores of more than 400 square meters, in addition to the closure of all non-essential shops during the weekend, among other measures.

For his part, the Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimon, has predicted that at the end of next week, the rate of contagion will begin to slow down. “The pattern we see is that Monday is when there were more positives, Tuesday less and so it goes down. By the end of next week we will be able to brake,” he said.