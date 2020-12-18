Catalonia extends the closure of the perimeter until January 11 and establishes schedules for breakfasts and meals in the hotel industry

Updated: Friday, December 18, 2020 10:07 a.m.

Published on: 12/18/2020 09:37

The Generalitat has announced that Catalonia will remain closed on the perimeter until January 11 due to the increase in cases of coronavirus. Yes, people who are going to visit their loved ones on the occasion of the Christmas holidays can become independent.

The Minister of the Presidency, Meritxell Budó, also explained that “mobility will be limited to the local area throughout the week, not just on weekends”, although the shifts of “coexistence bubbles to second homes or houses will be allowed “. rural “.

In this sense, social gatherings will continue to be limited to six people, although on the 24th, 25th, 31st and 1st, coinciding with Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Years Eve and New Years Eve, 10 people can meet, provided they belong to one or two groups. stable coexistence.

Hotel and restaurant establishments will be subject to further restrictions. These premises will have to set up, from next Monday, two service teams: from 7:30 am to 9:30 am for breakfast or from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm for catering. The rest of the day, bars and restaurants can only open to serve food at home.

Regarding capacity, these establishments will have a capacity of 100% in terraces and 30% in interior spaces. Each table can only be occupied by a maximum of six people, and between each group of customers there must be a distance of two meters. As until now, the use of the mask will be mandatory as long as it is not consumed.

Faced with the increase in the incidence of the coronavirus, the Catalan authorities have been very energetic. The President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has not ruled out total containment if the epidemiological situation continues to become more complicated. “The measure of total containment is still on the table. If the situation requires it, more severe measures will be approved. Nothing can be excluded,” he said in his appearance.

For its part, the curfew is maintained from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., although on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and the twelfth night, night mobility restrictions will be postponed until 1 a.m.

It should be remembered that the school year will resume on January 11, and not January 8 as planned, to detect possible infections occurring at Christmas. Likewise, sports establishments will remain open with a capacity of 50% in open spaces and 30% in closed spaces.