catalonia-finalizes-the-opening-of-all-the-nightclubs-with-regular-hours-and-covid-certificate

The Government seems to have finally found the recipe to open nightlife and already has the main ingredient: the covid certificate. The vice president of the Generalitat and counselor of Digital Policies, Jordi Puigneró, confirmed this Wednesday that the Executive has prepared an application to access the clubs, although the person in charge opened to use it in other spaces. The Catalan Government’s plan is to recover the normal hours of the discos, although with reduced capacity and the mandatory use of masks on the dance floor. The Generalitat still does not specify the dates for the reopening of the entire sector, which can currently only open outdoors, and is waiting to obtain the endorsement of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) to implement this measure.

Heads of the Department of Health contacted the representatives of the main employers of the sector this Wednesday at noon to expose them the intention of the Catalan Government, which in turn intends to combat the massive bottles of The last weeks. The opening of the nightclubs until six in the morning, their usual hours before the pandemic, will allow users not to have to continue with the party in the street and can use public transport when leaving. Businessmen and Administration are expected to meet tomorrow or Monday.

Puigneró advanced in Rac-1 that the access application will serve to “verify” that the person who chooses to enter a local has passed the coronavirus, has a negative PCR or is vaccinated. “The covid passport already exists: we all have it in La Meva Salut ”Recalled the vice president. “What we will implement immediately is that to access a premises, this code can be verified by the people who allow entry.” In France or Italy, its use has been regulated for weeks.

The counselor justified that the Government develop its own application to guarantee the protection of personal data in the use of the covid passport, instead of using other tools such as those offered by the Catalan Federation of associations of restaurant and musical activities (Fecasarm ). “This new application is an unnecessary waste of time that delays the opening,” criticized Joaquim Boadas, its president. “A job that has already been done is duplicated and it is only valid for citizens who are from the European Union,” he adds. With the application of the Government, users must provide the QR code and their identity document before accessing a place. The general secretary of the Catalan Federation of nightlife venues (Fecalon), Fernando Martínez, claims that the use of the covid certificate eliminates the restrictions.

Change of perspective

Interest in establishing the covid certificate in Catalonia accelerated when the Supreme Court endorsed the 14 of September its use in Galicia temporarily and in areas with a high incidence, acknowledged this Wednesday the Secretary of Health Public of the Generalitat, Carmen Cabezas. Until then, the Government had ruled out the measure. “It is not on the table,” said the Government spokesperson, Patrícia Plaja, on September 7, who classified it as “discriminatory.”

The Catalan Government now intends to start the night activity with approximately a 60% and a 72% of the total capacity, according to sources from the nightlife sector. Neither Puigneró nor Plaja confirmed this possibility in the last 48 hours, as well as the date of reopening. “I cannot specify when it will be launched,” Plaja lamented on Tuesday. “The priority is that the epidemiological situation allows it. The data accompany and we are closer, but it will be done when it is considered that all the requirements, also legal and technical, are met “, he argued.

The Government intends to reopen with a capacity of between 50 % and the 90% approximately

The current prudence of the Executive to reopen the dance halls is more than visible because the healthcare pressure is lower than that of Catalonia when the last was announced 16 June the opening of all nightlife, outdoors and indoors. The Department of Health recorded yesterday 450 entered by covid (by the 501 June) and 156 critics in the ICU (by the 162 from three months ago), figures that consolidate the improvement of recent weeks. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days for each 100. 000 inhabitants is also currently more controlled, by registering 67 cases for the 90 three months ago. The epidemiological improvement, however, seems to have bottomed out in the eyes of Carmen Cabezas: “We observed a stagnation in the improvement, as if the decrease in the data had hit the bottom.”

Health begins closing the major vaccination points The Department of Health of the Generalitat will progressively close a third of the large vaccination points, going from the 60 current to only 21, in a process that has already begun with the dismantling of some of them.

This was announced this Wednesday by the Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Carmen Cabezas, during a visit to the vaccination point of La Farga de l’Hospitalet (Barcelona), one of the largest in Catalonia and which closes this week after have managed around 400. 000 vaccines.



Cabezas argued that, once the 70% of the population vaccinated and with a rate of less than 75. 000 injections in the last seven days in Catalonia, now a vaccination phase begins “Selective”, and the “massive” phase is abandoned. The Department is currently carrying out community strategies in order to “go find people” who have not yet been immunized.

A 72% of the population in Catalonia has both doses of vaccines , but the numbers are stagnant between 20 to 34 years, with only the 63% with completed immunization.

Of the 60 population vaccination points – located in sports centers , fairgrounds or other spaces—, Salud has closed this September five: Puigcerdà (Girona) and Tremp, la Seu d’Urgell, Alcarràs and Balaguer (Lleida).

In addition, during this week 24 points, including La Farga de l’Hospitalet de Llobregat and Palau Firal de Girona, and seven more will close doors as of next week.