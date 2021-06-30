Catalonia, first region to open general vaccination to people over 16 years old

Posted: Wednesday June 30 2021 3:12 PM

From this Wednesday, all Catalans who are between 16 and 29 years old can already start making an appointment to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This was indicated by the Minister of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Josep Maria Argimon, after the cases in Catalonia increased to the point of being the one with the highest cumulative increase in incidence in all of Spain.

In this way, as the leader explained at a press conference, in which he also made it clear that from next Tuesday the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will begin to be administered in this group, all over 16 years have the opportunity to start your vaccination.

New vaccination points

In addition to this progress, the minister explained that from next week, the region will deploy trucks, buses and vans to increase vaccination in areas where the incidence of the virus is higher or the vaccination coverage. is weak.

In view of this, according to the Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Carmen Cabezas, they will look for new places where to make mass injections, shopping centers and places, among others, where there is an influx of young people. .

For his part, Argimon also pointed out that the second dose of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is brought forward to eight weeks, because the group between 60 and 69 years old has “a long way to go” and is a very vulnerable group. he. outside.

At the same time, the minister called on all people who could already be vaccinated to be vaccinated, with particular attention to the 40 to 49 year old group because there is a “good way” to improve vaccination coverage in this age group. .