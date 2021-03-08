Catalonia, Galicia and Castile and León relax restrictions from Monday

Publication: Monday, March 8, 2021 8:32 AM

At the gates of Holy Week and while waiting to know if Health and the communities manage to agree on consensual measures on mobility, some autonomies such as Catalonia, Galicia and Castilla y León are relaxing some of their measures as of this Monday , while the Basque Country will do it from Tuesday.

Castile and Leon

It will open the interior of the hotel industry, without bar and at reduced capacity, shopping centers and sports halls, while maintaining the curfew at 10 p.m. However, the closure of the perimeter and meetings limited to four people, excluding cohabitants, are continuing.

Catalonia

The hours of bars and restaurants are extended until 5:00 p.m., although those located inside shopping malls will remain closed. In addition, civic centers are open to people over 60, in universities there will be a 30% presence and in gymnasiums the locker rooms are back, although it is recommended to take a shower at the House.

Galicia

He announced, also from this Monday, the opening of the sanitary zones of La Coruña and Pontevedra, including these two cities, which will no longer have a common closure perimeter, even if several municipalities will continue at a high level. and closed. In addition, four municipalities are at the maximum level, since Boborás, A Pobra de Brollón and A Mezquita are added to that of Soutomaior (Pontevedra), so that they will not only see their perimeter closed, but also the hotel business and the hotels. meetings prohibited between the non-cohabitant. Thus, all the municipalities of the health zone of La Coruña leave the high level, including the city, with the exception of those of Miño, Ponteceso, Sobrado and Arteixo, which will continue to be closed perimeter and with only the opening of terraces in the hotel industry. In Pontevedra, those who remain in these conditions and therefore at a high level are Cambados, Pontecaldelas and Vilanova de Arousa. La Xunta advocates caution when making decisions about Holy Week and considers it early to decide whether a community should be opened or closed at the end of the month. Therefore, Galicia will not lift the perimeter closure or the curfew, which continues between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Euskadi

The main novelty in the current situation is that mobility within the community will again be authorized, without restrictions, which had not happened since January 13, two days before the closure of the perimeter of the three Basque territories. It is also expected that a resolution will be incorporated to regulate the development of testing of public vacancies and leisure activities, in a decree that will be issued on Monday and come into force the next day. Lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu, made it clear that “the time has not yet come for de-escalation, but for maximum caution”, therefore, the rest of the restrictions remain in effect, such as limiting people to the maximum. out of four, the touch of It remains from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the end of commercial and cultural activities at 9 p.m., capacity in shops and places of worship.

The community of Madrid

Unlike the closure of the perimeter proposed by Health, it does not add new basic health zones with restrictions on Mondays and frees three zones and a municipality. At least until March 14, the restriction on nighttime mobility is maintained from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and hotels and restaurants can remain open until 11 p.m., with the entry of new dinners prohibited after 10 p.m. On the terraces, the maximum continues to be six per table and four indoors. Meetings of non-cohabitants at home are also prohibited, except for care.