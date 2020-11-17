Catalonia plans to open its bars and restaurants to 30% in its de-escalation of the second wave of the pandemic

Posted: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 1:29 PM

The Catalan Ministry of Health has proposed that the start of the de-escalation of the second wave of COVID-19 begin with a 30% opening of the capacity of bars and restaurants, both on terraces and indoors, and 50% in museums, theaters, cinemas and auditoriums, while maintaining the closure of the perimeter of Catalonia and by municipalities on weekends.

According to the Health proposal, which must be approved by the Territorial Plan of Civil Protection of Catalonia (Procicat), the de-escalation will begin next Monday November 23 and will be structured in four sections of 15 days.

It will be in the second section, on Monday, December 7, when the closure of the perimeter by the municipalities on weekends will become regional. The nighttime curfew, for its part, will extend beyond Christmas.