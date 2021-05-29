Catalonia plans to vaccinate minors between 12 and 16 years old in its institutes

Update: Saturday May 29, 2021 11:55

Students aged 12 to 16 will be vaccinated in the institutes themselves if the vaccination schedule for this age group coincides with the start of classes in September, Education Minister Josep González-Cambray announced on Saturday. . In an interview with Catalunya Ràdio, the minister assured that he had spoken yesterday with the Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimon, about the vaccination of adolescents, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized the vaccination of minors under 12 to 16 years of age. years at Pfizer.

According to González-Cambray, the objective of the Generalitat, “to make things easier”, is that the students are vaccinated in the institutes themselves, provided that the vaccination of this age group starts from September. . The first to be vaccinated will be adolescents with a form of dependence and, later, the rest of the young people will be vaccinated in educational centers according to the schedule: “If it is in August, obviously not,” he said. .

The minister announced that, for the next academic year, the bubble groups will continue in educational centers, even if, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, decisions could be taken later “to relax these measures”. González-Cambray argued that it is “very possible” that the next school year begins without masks in the classroom, an option that the Ministry of Education “obviously” advocates from a pedagogical point of view, although it will depend on how the community immunity.

Regarding the selectivity tests, the minister explained that they will be carried out with the same measures as last year and that an alternative date will be set for students who cannot do them because they are confined. Likewise, he guaranteed that the next course would keep the 8,000 teachers hired as a result of the pandemic – “the resources of the education system are always necessary and welcome” – and he did not rule out that these positions become structural: ” we lift everything “.

Regarding future developments in university entrance exams, the minister spoke in favor of selectivity which allows students “to learn in a much more competent and useful way”. “We prepare students for an exam, first and foremost, and we need to prepare young people so that they have the best tools and know how to make the best decisions in life,” he explained.

For her part, in an interview with RAC 1, the head of preventive and epidemiological medicine at Vall d’Hebron hospital, Magda Campins, argued that rich countries should only vaccinate adolescents with a disease under -jacent and “help” the poor to vaccinate the elderly. and members of core groups. AND