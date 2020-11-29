Catalonia records 33 coronavirus deaths and 1,162 new infections in the last 24 hours

Catalonia has registered 1,162 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the Community since the start of the pandemic to 340,339, of which 308,868 were detected with a PCR test or an antigen test , as indicated by the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat via its website.

In addition, the total death toll stands at 15,830, after reporting 33 deaths in the past few hours. Of the total deaths, 9,772 occurred in a hospital or social health center, 4,323 in a residence and 945 at home.

As for the hospitalized, there are 1,692 people currently admitted, which represents an increase of 37 compared to the previous day, while the number of patients admitted to the ICUs has decreased: this Saturday they were 468 and now there are 461.

Likewise, the regrowth risk rate has fallen: on Saturday it reached a level of 216, and 24 hours later it is at 203; and the disease reproduction rate (rt) is 0.77 and the cumulative incidence over the last 14 days is 286.49 per 100,000 population.

Regarding nursing homes, they have detected 25,056 infections since the start of the pandemic, of which 7,326 have died and 101 are currently admitted.

Data by regions

In the region of Barcelonès (Barcelona), 112,664 cases of coronavirus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, with 6,365 deaths, while there are currently 481 patients admitted; the risk of regrowth is 193.

For its part, in Osona (Barcelona), there were 9,641 infections and 467 deaths, while there are currently 34 hospitalized patients and the risk of re-epidemic is 400. At Baix Llobregat (Barcelona), there are there have been 34,764 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, with 1,735 dead; There are currently 108 patients admitted, while the risk of regrowth is 209.

And in Gironès (Girona), they reported a total of 10,719 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 266 deaths; Currently, 52 patients are admitted and the risk of regrowth is 227.