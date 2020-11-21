Catalonia records 44 coronavirus deaths and 1,937 infections in the last 24 hours

Catalonia has registered 1,937 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing to 329,454 infections in the Autonomous Community since the start of the pandemic, of which 298,596 have been diagnosed with a PCR test or an antigen test.

In addition, as the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat reports via its website, the total number of deaths stands at 15,433, 44 more than those recorded on Friday. 9,493 took place in a hospital or social health center, 4,307 in residence, 918 at home and 715 which cannot be classified due to lack of information.

For inpatients, the figure is 2,060, which is a decrease of 134 from the last count. In this sense, 527 patients are admitted to the ICU, 12 less than in the previous balance.

The risk of regrowth continues to decrease

It should also be noted that the re-emergence risk rate has fallen: on Friday it reached a level of 353, and 24 hours later, it is at 331; and the disease reproduction rate (rt) remains at 0.76. Likewise, the cumulative incidence over the last 14 days is 460.89 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In nursing homes, 24,248 people have tested positive to date, of which 7,197 have died and 127 are currently admitted.

Data by regions

In the region of Barcelonès (Barcelona), 109,860 cumulative cases of coronavirus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, with 6,234 deaths, while there are currently 610 patients admitted; the risk of regrowth is 330.

Meanwhile, in Osona (Barcelona), there have been 9,238 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 449 deaths, while there are currently 40 patients admitted; the risk of regrowth is 509.

For its part, in Baix Llobregat (Barcelona), 33,612 infections have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, with 1,703 deaths; Currently, 126 patients are admitted, while the risk of regrowth is 345.

And in Gironès (Girona), 10,410 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, with 259 deaths; There are currently 47 patients admitted, while the risk of regrowth is 411.