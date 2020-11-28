Catalonia records 61 deaths and 1,546 new infections in the last 24 hours

Catalonia has registered 1,546 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Community since the start of the pandemic to 339,177, of which 307,760 have been detected with a PCR test or an antigen test , as reported by the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat through its website.

In addition, the death toll in Catalonia since the start of the pandemic has risen to 15,797, after reporting 61 deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the total number of deaths, 9,750 occurred in a hospital or health center, 4,322 in a residence and 943 at home.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the figure is 1,655, which represents a decrease of 93 compared to the day before, during the last count. In this sense, it should be noted that of the total admitted, 468 are in intensive care, four less than in the previous balance.

Likewise, the regrowth risk rate has fallen: on Friday it reached a level of 234, and 24 hours later it is at 216. The disease reproduction rate (rt) has also decreased, to 0.76 and the cumulative incidence in the last 14 days is 304.14 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Of the total infections, 24,883 occurred in residences. Of the total number of people positive for COVID-19 in residences in Catalonia, 7,314 have died and 94 are currently admitted.

Data by regions

In the region of Barcelonès (Barcelona), 112,343 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, with 6,355 deaths, while there are currently 468 patients admitted; the risk of regrowth is 208.

For its part, in Osona (Barcelona), 9,607 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, with 465 deaths, while there are currently 34 patients admitted; the risk of regrowth is 438.

In addition, in Baix Llobregat (Barcelona), 34,645 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, with 1,734 deaths; There are currently 107 patients admitted, while the risk of regrowth is 229.

And in Gironès (Girona), there have been 10,711 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 265 deaths; There are currently 53 patients admitted, while the risk of regrowth is 246.