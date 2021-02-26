Catalonia reopens shopping malls during the week after two months of closure and university students return to classrooms

Publication: Friday, February 26, 2021 10:29 AM

Catalonia will allow shopping centers to reopen, after almost two months of closure, starting next Monday, March 1, but will keep them closed over the weekend to avoid crowds.

The easing of restrictions will also favor businesses larger than 400 square meters, which will be able to reopen to the public with a capacity of 30%; swimming pools, which can be 50% and sports, which can be 30%.

In addition, second-year university students will resume face-to-face lessons from Monday March 8.

With regard to education, overnight trips to schools will be authorized as long as the school bubble is maintained.

The Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, and of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, as well as the Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon; the Commissioner of the Mossos d’Esquadra, Joan Carles Molinero, and the Deputy Director General of the Coordination and Emergency Management of Civil Protection, Imma Soler, reported this Friday in a telematic press conference on the evolution of anti-COVID-19 measures.