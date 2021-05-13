Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Castilla y León will start vaccinating people aged 40 to 50 in June

Publication: Thursday, May 13, 2021 11:12

The vaccination plan in Spain still aims to reach 70% of the vaccinated population by the end of this summer. Indeed, several autonomous communities have announced their intention to vaccinate the population over 40 in the coming weeks.

This is the case of Catalonia, which plans to inoculate the first dose of the vaccine to those under 40 from July. This was indicated by Carmen Cabezas, deputy director general of health promotion, in an interview with “El món a RAC1”, in which she also clarified that they will start administering injections to those between 40 and 50 years old. next month.

Asked about the possibility of delaying the appointment due to the summer months, Cabezas assured that it will be possible to get vaccinated later. “You can always delay the vaccination, for example if someone has a vacation. You can always request the appointment again,” he added in this regard.

The same was raised in the Valencian Community as. Its president announced that he planned to start vaccinating the population between the ages of 40 and 50 on June 17. In addition, those over 50 would have received at least one dose of the vaccine by then or will already be immunized.

Castilla y León also plans to face the vaccination of the 40 to 50-year-old group in mid-June, as reported by its Minister of Health, Verónica Casado.

It was the first Autonomous Communities that announced that they would start with the vaccination of the youngest population almost immediately.

Vaccination is progressing well

Nationally, the vaccination rate is not decreasing. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, a total of 20,623,815 doses of the coronavirus injection have already been inoculated. And, among them, over 6.5 million have the full guideline; or 16.2% of the population to be vaccinated.

Regarding the age groups, 93.6% of people between 70 and 79 have received their first dose (in those over 80, it’s over), whose full diet will have to wait. Andalusia, Extremadura and Asturias are the regions that have applied the most comprehensive guidelines in this age group, while the Basque Country, Madrid and Murcia have the least.

On the other hand, the vaccination data of the rest of the population leaves lower figures: 79.1% of people between 60 and 69 years old had the first puncture, while in the rest the percentage varies slightly: 18.8% of those between 50 and 59; 11.9% of 25 to 49 year olds and 5.9% of 18 to 24 year olds.