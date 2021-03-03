Catalonia to stop considering ‘close contact’ with people already vaccinated against coronavirus

Updated: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 6:00 AM

Posted on: 02.03.2021 19:27

People “properly vaccinated” against the coronavirus will not be considered “close contacts” in Catalonia even if a case of COVID-19 is detected in their close entourage. This was announced on Tuesday by the Catalan Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, who stressed the importance of this decision for retirement homes.

With this measure, he explained, isolation in residential centers will be avoided and a certain normality can be restored to them, so that detainees can leave them without needing to remain in quarantine upon their return.

According to data provided by Argimon, 94% of Catalan residents have already received one dose of the vaccine, while 88.8% already have two full doses. Catalonia’s residences, he said, show a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations and deaths.

In this regard, the Secretary of Public Health celebrated that at present the number of positive cases in residences is 42, the lowest figure observed so far, which he called ” very good news”.

They ask to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca until the age of 65

On the other hand, Argimon announced that the Department of Health has asked the Department of Health to extend the use of the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine up to age 65, as it is currently only given to the elderly. from 18 to 55 years old.

The secretary defended that the immune reaction “will be the same” at 55 and 64 years old and indicated that this request had already been addressed in writing to the department headed by Carolina Darias. However, he ruled out vaccinating people over 55 regardless of the ministry’s decision.