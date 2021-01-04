Catalonia will give 2,500 euros to businesses forced to close 10 days due to COVID

Publication: Monday January 4, 2021 18:22

The government of Catalonia will pay 2,500 euros per establishment to companies that are forced to close between January 7 and 17, coinciding with new restrictions issued by the Generalitat to try to stop the evolution of the pandemic.

Sources from the Business Department explained that this first emergency aid, which is part of a specific aid line endowed with 10 million euros, will be granted to SMEs forced to close during these days.

This is the case, for example, with outlets located in shopping malls, which will have to close from January 7, just as the traditional January sales campaign begins – although current legislation allows every trader to decide the duration of promotions and period of application.

The vice-president of the government acting as president, Pere Aragonès; the Minister of Commerce, Ramon Tremosa, and representatives of the Ministry of Health this afternoon virtually met members of the main professional organizations of Catalonia to justify the new restrictions, which have generated unease among traders.

It was during this meeting that members of the government communicated the planned emergency aid to traders. The government announced today that it will tighten restrictions from the 7th and for 10 days in the face of the rise of the coronavirus, with municipal lockdowns put in place every day and the closure of shopping malls and gyms, so that he will begin to vaccinate the toilet. , alongside the elderly in retirement homes.