Catalonia will reopen bars and restaurants to give dinners from May 9 with limited hours

Publication: Friday, April 30, 2021 2:20 PM

Bars and restaurants in Catalonia may reopen at night to serve dinners once the state of alarm has subsided. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, during a press conference during which she detailed what will be the scenario from May 9 in the hotel industry.

“From May 9, there will be a continuous opening of the restaurant until 11 pm, under the same conditions of capacity limited to 30% inside and outside, respecting the safety distance”, a he explained.

Until May 9 arrives, the current restrictions will be maintained, with the reception schedule from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm. Of course, the abolition of the deadline for closing playgrounds at 8:00 p.m. and the authorization to hold meetings of sports entities have been lifted.

The arrival of more than 500,000 vaccines in the coming days is expected to give new impetus to vaccination against COVID-19, thereby increasing vaccination levels of vulnerable groups; Health estimates that Catalonia will arrive on May 9 with at least one injection to 80% of the population over 60.

With these vaccination levels, Vergés assures that there will be a decrease in hospitalizations, ICU admissions and mortality. The Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper recalled that the Government plans to approve this next Tuesday by decree-law a “legal instrument” to have the possibility of decreeing night custody without a state of alarm, in case he it would be necessary to maintain or introduce the curfew. later in case “some kind of regrowth of the Indian variant or a step backwards” appears.

“I hope we don’t have to use it, but we have to equip ourselves with this instrument,” he added. From May 9, the reopening of amusement parks is also authorized, with a capacity limit of 30%.