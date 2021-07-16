Catalonia’s Superior Court of Justice approves curfews in 161 Catalan municipalities

Updated: Friday July 16, 2021 12:54 PM

Posted: 07/16.2021 12:53 PM

Finally, there will be a curfew in 161 Catalan municipalities after the government’s request to the courts to stop the increase in cases.

The resolution authorizes measures to limit night-time mobility between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. until July 23 in municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants, with an incidence of more than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 7 days and those which are totally or partially surrounded by municipalities in these circumstances, as requested by the government of the Generalitat to control the spread of Covid-19.

