catholic-propagandists-say-that-“freedom-is-at-risk-in-spain”

Pessimism and even a sense of defeat. This is the atmosphere prior to the Congress of Catholics and Public Life held every year in November by the Catholic Association of Propagandists (ACdP) at the CEU San Pablo University, in Madrid, this time with the title Political correction: Freedoms in danger . “We live the worst of the persecutions, now in a larval and sibylline way. Freedom is at risk. There is a total disappearance of religion from all public spaces ” , maintains its director, Rafael Sánchez Saus. It refers to Spain, but the president of the Catholic bishops of the United States and archbishop of Los Angeles, José Horacio Gómez Velasco, clinched that idea for his country as well. It went further: “There has been a planetary collapse of the Judeo-Christian worldview.”

The American prelate has been in charge of presenting the congress, although he did so telematically from his archdiocese, for health precautions and because it has already convened a plenary assembly of its episcopal conference with a point on the agenda of great importance: the approval of a pastoral instruction on what to do with politicians who support abortion. They are targeting President Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic. Last June, when they agreed, also in assembly, to draft this document, a large majority of the bishops (168 on 229) thought that he should be denied that sacrament, which is very important among Catholics. Since then, however, they have encountered an unforeseen obstacle: the radical disagreement of Pope Francis. Last Friday, the Roman pontiff received Biden in his private library at the Vatican and he, on the way out, after a meeting of 74 minutes, he confessed to the media that the Pope had told him that he is a good Catholic.

The American bishops are overcoming the crisis of sexual abuse of minors by clergymen of all ranks, but they are aware of the ruin, even economic, that it has caused them. The pastoral work on what to do with politicians who compromise with the decriminalization of voluntary abortion seems like a rearmament, although tinged with a deep pessimism. Yesterday’s speech by its leader before the auditorium of the CEU San Pablo University indicates this. “Secularization means de-Christianization. For several years in Europe and the United States, a deliberate effort has been made to erase the Christian roots of society and to suppress any Christian influence, ”he told an audience chaired by Alfonso Bullón de Mendoza, leader of the ACdP, and the archbishop of Burgos, Mario Iceta. The congress is held the next few days 12, 13 and 14 of November and already has a thousand registered .

Hispanic, as indicated by his name and surname, the Archbishop of Los Angeles, one of the three great Archdiocese of the United States, stressed that the crisis that he perceives in his country extends throughout Europe. “We all know that while unique conditions exist in the United States, similar patterns of aggressive secularization have been taking place for a long time. In our countries, certain types of elitist leaders have emerged who take little interest in religion and have no real ties to the nations in which they live or to local traditions or cultures. They are groups run by corporations, governments, universities, and the media, but they are also found in cultural and professional establishments, as dangerous substitutes for true religion. By denying God, these new movements have lost the truth about the human person. That explains his extremism and his tough, uncompromising and relentless approach to politics. We should not be intimidated by these new religions ”, he declared.