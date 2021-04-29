CCAA asks government for legal tools, which completely rules out prolonging the state of alarm

Publication: Thursday April 29, 2021 09:58

Ten days after the end of the state of alert, the government has already indicated that it will not ask for an extension to extend it beyond May 9. He considers that the Autonomous Communities have sufficient tools, despite the fact that some regional executives stress the difficulty of applying restrictions without this legal measure.

Already at the Interterritorial Council on Wednesday, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, confirmed that the government’s intention was going to be realized. In addition, he denied that the Basque Country or any other community requested during this meeting a state of alert for the most affected regions.

Some regional advisers took advantage of yesterday’s Interterritorial Health Council meeting to raise the need for legal tools. However, the minister said that the government reaffirms its intention not to extend it because the epidemiological situation is “different” and because of the “large” percentage of the population that will already be vaccinated.

And it is that the vaccination rate is “frankly encouraging”, in the words of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who assured this Wednesday that Spain is one of the countries of the European Union with the most vaccines administered. Specifically, the vaccination process will be another of the issues on which Darias will inform the parliamentary groups, especially regarding the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for those under 60 who have already received the first puncture.

From Madrid, they accused the executive of Pedro Sánchez of not legislating in this regard. It was the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who said in ‘COPE’ that “as long as people continue to die, we will take intermediate solutions in the absence of legislation”.

For his part, the socialist candidate for the presidency of Madrid assured the “RNE” that it was possible “to apply the law of 86 and that the decisions would be ratified by the courts”. A rule on which the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Health have already insisted.