CCAA criticizes hotel and nightlife plan accuses Health of “causing chaos” with “vacuums”

Madrid

Tuesday June 08, 2021

08.06.2021

After the National Court of Madrid very preventively suspended the ministerial decree by which new measures were applied to fight against the coronavirus – which involved the closure of the interior of the hotel industry in some regions, among others regulations – several regional presidents have come out to criticize the “chaos” of health management in the plan.

In this sense, the president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, whose government abstained from voting on the new measures, has been one of the most critical of the decisions of recent hours. Concretely, the leader affirms that “the opposition was clear” against the plan, and denounces that, “in a fiscal way”, the government motivated the tightening of the restrictions.

“The Sánchez government is creating confusion, chaos, in the final months of the pandemic. A month ago, when the state of alarm subsided, it gave us no tools , and when all is well, he worries about increasing the restrictions one way tax, “said in an interview with channel 13 TV.

Now Mañueco also referred to the fact that “it looks” like the executive “is going to reorient itself in the direction of consensus”. A fact also underlined by the interim president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who, in the same vein as her Castilian-Leon counterpart, qualifies the new package of measures as “normative nonsense”.

“The Interterritorial Council is not there to impose a series of decisions with a roll”

“The Interterritorial Council is not there to impose a series of decisions to the roll”, he slammed this Tuesday in an interview with Onda Cero. Thus, when asked about the changes that the Government has chosen to make (with the development of a new text for the CCAA to be debated), she affirms that she does not consider this “as a victory”, but rather regrets “That a Council be used without unanimity”: “We painted nothing. This is what I find worrying. There are three days left to see how this will end. If we come to a consensus it will be much better, ”he said.

“Sánchez only succeeds when he rectifies”

For his part, the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, also celebrated the change of position of Health, although he throws a dart at the head of the Executive, in reference to the decision of the National Court yesterday , Monday: “Another swerve after another legal setback. Sánchez only succeeds when he rectifies it,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

In this sense, from the PP they criticize the movements of the last hours but, in their turn, they affirm that “all politics is not confrontation”. This is how the President of Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said, stressing that during the pandemic “the management was of the autonomous communities”.

“During all this time, aside from a few questions, the truth is that the pandemic fell under our responsibility. The CCAA was loyal, we sat down when they called us, even when they had nothing to tell us.” , he added. stressed leader of the Xunta in an act of the Economic Forum.

Thus, he was also tough with the health strategy once the alarm was over: “Concord does not do what the Government says. Now, it seems that Health will render ineffective what it imposed a few days ago, and appeared in the month of June after having disappeared, “he aims.

That way, according to the leader, it reminds him “when the captain of a football team doesn’t want to play because it’s impossible to win … and when there are 10 minutes left to win the game, he wants to pick up the cut. Man, respect “, condemned.