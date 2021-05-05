CCAA faces last meeting with health before alarm state ends and these are their plans

Publication: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 11:41

Last inter-territorial council before the end of the state of alert this Sunday. The Autonomous Communities come expectantly to this new meeting with the Ministry of Health and in the middle of the process to decide how and what measures to apply when this May 9 the restrictions foreseen in the decree of the state of alert decline.

The government insisted on its initial idea until the last moment: no longer prolong this state of emergency. He considers that the autonomies have sufficient resources to apply measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic. As these are fundamental rights that directly affect citizens, if regions want to restrict mobility, impose curfews or limit the number of people who can meet, they must duly justify this before the corresponding Autonomous High Court. But there is an important novelty. That same Wednesday, the government amended by decree that the Supreme Court has the last word. Thus, they try to avoid the disparity of criteria in the courts. The CCAA can go to the Supreme Court if the regional court rejects their plans and it will be the High Court that will mark the jurisprudence.

With this news, regional leaders arrive at this meeting divided. Many were upset by the idea of ​​having to submit their plans to a court for final decision, others are moving forward with their legal teams on new measures and some are hoping that a consensus will be reached at this meeting on what to expect. ‘We have to do. .

Thus, the president of the Xunta Alberto Núñez Feijóo awaits this meeting and the one he will hold with the Galician clinical committee, inclined to continue to apply the closures of perimeters in the municipalities. They expect the measurements to be ready for this weekend.

From Madrid, interim president Isabel Díaz Ayuso maintains her criticism of the management of the Sánchez government and insists on “maintaining the same measures”, except for the “severe stick” of the curfew.

Meanwhile, in Andalusia, the PP government is also finalizing its own “road map”, after having heard the demands of the sectors concerned and always with the criteria of public health.

For his part, the president of the region of Murcia, also popular Fernando López-Miras, blames the Sánchez government for refusing an extension but did not specify the restrictions he will implement. López-Miras has requested a plan B from the Ministry of Health because the incidence is still high.

From Catalonia, they argued that from May 9 the nighttime curfew and mobility restrictions to enter and exit will end. They have the same idea in Aragon. Lambán is “convinced” that it will not be necessary to adopt new measures. President Revilla has also ruled out for the moment applying new restrictions in Cantabria.

Nearby, Lehendakari Urkullu was more restrictive. They are preparing a new decree which will be published on Monday, May 10, with the aim of maintaining “as far as possible” the current measures. Castilla y León also plans to maintain restrictive measures after the end of the state of alarm, as well as the application of the traffic light agreed within the Interterritorial Council. La Rioja will also set up a new traffic light. In Asturias, the executive of Adrián Barbón announced on Tuesday an easing of measures in the hotel sector but their plans to close or limit the meeting have not yet passed.

In the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig chooses to pursue a “careful and progressive de-escalation”. The Generalitat will ask the Superior Court of Justice for permission to maintain a lower curfew, although the limitations will be decided at the end of the week as directed by the Interritorial.

The government of Castilla-La Mancha will lift the closure of the perimeter when the state of alert dissipates on May 9, but is in favor of maintaining other infection prevention measures such as the use of a mask and blanket. -fire. Emiliano García-Page announced that this week he will sign a decree with the measures, although they will ask for homogeneous criteria for the whole country.

Extremadura, which faces the end of the state of alert with its best epidemiological situation for months, defends that this exceptional state should end and also praises the modification which now allows the CCAA to seize the Supreme Court .

In the islands, the Canary Islands ask the central government to implement extraordinary measures in the archipelago, in particular with regard to controls in ports and airports and also the mechanisms for controlling the meeting of groups. In the Balearic Islands, the government has come out in favor of maintaining health controls in ports and airports.

Other topics on the table

In addition to the scenario that will be drawn from May 9, the vaccination campaign will also be on the table of the government and the autonomies.

Andalusian Health Minister Jesús Aguirre will insist on his demand that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given to people under the age of 60, because “no one understands why these doses are not currently used”.

And Catalonia will do the same with its request to extend the interval between Pfizer doses to 8 weeks, although the Public Health Commission has already decided it will stay within the 21 days its data sheet marks.

In addition, Health and Communities will share information on the digital green certificate, the annual report on gender violence 2018-2019 and the seal of good practices of the national health system in sexual health strategies, reproductive health and health actions. against gender. violence.