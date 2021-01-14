CCAA further limits meetings and imposes new closures

Publication: Thursday, January 14, 2021 6:31 AM

Coronavirus infections continue to skyrocket in Spain, which this Wednesday recorded its daily maximum over the entire pandemic: 38,869 new cases reported in the space of 24 hours.

A situation “very worrying”, as warned the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who warned that there are still difficult weeks to come when cases and hospitalizations will increase.

In this context, the Autonomous Communities continue to toughen their respective measures, adopting even more drastic restrictions in terms of meetings, boundaries and curfews.

In this way, Murcia has decided to ban all social gatherings that are not between people living in cohabitation, while Galicia has chosen to limit them to four people and completely ban them in homes after 6 p.m.

La Xunta, meanwhile, has announced a tightening of its curfew, which is brought forward to 10 p.m. After this period, night mobility is also limited to Murcia, Cantabria, the Valencian Community or Catalonia, as well as to La Rioja or the island of Tenerife.

Likewise, several regions have imposed stricter restrictions on mobility in recent hours, in an attempt to contain transmission. Extremadura, with a cumulative incidence drawn at 1,131.02 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, imposed the confinement of all its municipalities, as in Catalonia, while Navarre decided to maintain the closure of its perimeter, which several autonomies have chosen to extend after Christmas.

For his part, Andalusian President Juanma Moreno has argued that the board will announce at the end of the week “tougher” measures aimed at reducing mobility “among Andalusian citizens themselves”, and even stressed that the central executive “should go thinking” if full containment is needed for the whole country, a measure that Health for the moment excludes.

Meanwhile, the Community of Madrid plans to extend its restrictions to new basic health zones, which will be announced on Friday and will add to the perimeter limits which, in the region itself, already affect 1.2 million. of people in Madrid.

All this, at a time when the cumulative incidence is already 492.88 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, a figure that almost doubles that recorded on Christmas Eve: on December 23, this indicator was 253 cases per 100 000 inhabitants and, by then, it was already at a level of “extreme risk”.