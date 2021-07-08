CCAA restrictions with Spain at extreme risk due to coronavirus

Updated: Thursday 08 July 2021 10:16

Posted: 07/08/2021 10:14 AM

The government has ruled out applying new nationwide restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. From the Ministry of Health, they exclude, thus again approving the curfew throughout the country, as requested by the Junta de Castilla y León.

The Ministry of Health considers that there are already “country strategies” which allow the autonomous governments to apply measures according to the epidemiological situation of their territories. Examples of this, Carolina Darias said, are “traffic lights,” the early detention strategy or the vaccination strategy.

“The Autonomous Communities have mechanisms. There is a lot of monitoring and speeding up of the vaccination, that some Autonomous Communities do not administer all the doses,” said Vice-President Carmen Calvo, who also defended the measure to remove the masks because “we cannot act as if that does not advance the subject”.

The epidemiological situation has worsened in recent days and Spain is already above extreme risk, exceeding 250 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants. By age group, the 20 to 29 age group is the most affected with an incidence of 814.01 points.

Faced with this situation, there are already several autonomous communities which impose restrictive measures, carry out massive screening of their population and advance vaccination.

Catalonia

Catalonia has announced that it will close this weekend the nightlife that takes place in closed spaces, that it will force to show PCR or negative antigens or a vaccination certificate at events of more than 500 people and requested that the mask be used both outdoors and indoors.

Cantabria

Cantabria has closed nightlife venues in Santander, Torrelavega, Castro Urdiales, Camargo, Piélagos, El Astillero, Santa Cruz de Bezana, Laredo, Santoña, Santa María de Cayón, Colindres, Marina de Cudeyo, Ribamontán al Mar, Bárcena de Cicero, Noja and Arnuero. These municipalities are at level 2 (medium risk) in the “COVID red light”.

Aragon

Aragon will enter phase 2 of the de-escalation this Friday at 00:00. A scenario that involves new restrictions in the hospitality industry, such as closing the nightlife at 12:30 a.m. and the general hospitality industry at 11:00 p.m. In addition, the capacity will be reduced to 50%, as long as it is interior spaces. As for weddings, baptisms and communions, the capacity is reduced to 120 people and a list of participants will be compulsory.

Navarre

For its part, the Autonomous Community of Navarre has brought forward the closure of nightlife from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. Here, for the second year in a row, the feast of San Fermín will not be celebrated. In fact, the mayor of Pamplona has asked its citizens to warn against possible meetings and celebrations that they wish to organize.

Galicia

The clinical committee of Galicia has decided to close the spaces in which the bottles are kept, such as beaches, parks and squares, in order to avoid contagion among the young population from Saturday at 00:00. In addition, vaccination or PCR certification will be required to access nightlife in mid-level municipalities.

Castile and Leon

The Castilla y León health ministry has called on the national government to reimpose the curfew across Spain, but as noted above, the executive has rejected the measure. Likewise, they believe the mask should be used in all spaces again, both outdoors and indoors, which the vice-president of the government has also ruled out.

Some Autonomous Communities are committed to advancing vaccination

Other communities, like Madrid, have decided to advance vaccination among the younger population. This Friday the self-meeting will be open for over 25s and early next week for over 16s. The Basque Country will also open vaccination for young people between 16 and 29 years old this Friday. In the Balearic Archipelago, this population group is already immune.

Asturias, Navarre and the Balearic Islands are also promoting screening among young people to detect possible new cases of COVID-19.