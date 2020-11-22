Celaá defends that the new education law “changes an elitist philosophy of fairness”

Publication: Sunday, November 22, 2020 10:52

Education Minister Isabel Celaá defended that the new education law prioritizes the philosophy of “equity” over that of “elitism” of the current standard, while considering the controversy over Spanish and Spanish as a “nominalist” issue. It is open to resolving the concerns of concerted centers.

In an interview with the newspaper “El País”, the Minister of Education responds to the points which have aroused the most criticism of the LOMLOE bill on education, known as the Celaá law, approved last Thursday in Congress.

“The law changes the philosophy towards equity. It encourages excellence so that everyone develops their talent to the maximum, beyond their original conditions. The school must regain its role of social elevator”, declared Thatá, faced with the mainstream, the LOMCE, which defines itself as “elitist” to develop the talent “of those who, so to speak, came from their homes with sufficient aptitude to study.

We are open to dialogue and to resolve the concerns of concerted parties “

Concerning the concern of the concerted that, precisely, this Sunday they mobilize in all Spain, the Minister of Education invites tranquility and worries about the campaign “within the centers” of part of this education .

“Any political interest must be left outside the centers, and here the minors are involved. We are open to dialogue and to resolve the concerns of the concerted parties”, assured Celaá, before explaining that what the law does is is “remove some excess. which had been incorporated”.

In addition, he specifies: “The concerted effort that meets its social objectives has nothing to fear. The disinformation which circulated on the closing of the centers is a lie. No concerted professor will lose his job because of this law.

Responds to the controversy over the disappearance of Spanish as a lingua franca

This also underlined the controversy over the disappearance of Spanish as a lingua franca. In this sense, he underlined that the law affirms that “at the end of compulsory education, everyone must have a perfect command of Spanish and the co-official languages” and that, for this, the centers will have to adopt measures.

“I think it’s a nominalist controversy. In educational legislation, the term vehicle appears in 2013, with the LOMCE (…) Reduced to absurdity: from 1978 to 2013, Spanish would not have been vehicular “, he expressed.

Denies that special education centers will disappear

Likewise, the minister denied the disappearance of special education centers. In this sense, Celaá has guaranteed that the opinion of families will be counted to assign their children to a special education center, but reiterates that Spain has condemnations from the UN Commission on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities due lack of resources. in ordinary centers for the education of handicapped pupils.