“Celaá Law”, how is the reform of education going after having completed its parliamentary process?

Published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 7:03 AM

The educational reform promoted by Isabel Celaá, LOMLOE, ends her parliamentary career and after its approval in the Senate, the idea is to publish it in the Official State Gazette before December 30. Once in the BOE, it would come into effect after 20 days.

However, there are aspects, such as the process of admission to educational centers for the academic year 2021-2022, which will be done according to the current parameters, those of LOMCE or “ Wert law ”, in most of the autonomous communities, although the Popular Party “sold” it as an act of rebellion to circumvent the “Celaá law”.

And this, why is it so? Because if it comes into force at the beginning of the year, there are certain points that must be adapted at the regional level and this takes several months. Thus, for example, admission to educational centers is already planned before, or even December.

This is the case with Madrid, as the Minister gave a few days ago. Although the Ayuso government announced that it had already published its admission regulations as “the first of many steps” to fight LOMLOE, the minister clarified this aspect later: “Last year the resolution you are talking about was was published on December 18.; in 2017, it was December 2. “

“It is a strategy that seeks to confuse the public. There is no such progress in the admission process,” said Education Minister Isabel Celaá. Pablo Casado himself has announced that his party will take steps to delay the implementation of the “Celaá Law”, starting with making progress in the communities that govern the admission and enrollment processes in schools for the next one. school year.

Educational concerts

Where it has been possible to make changes – and the Community of Madrid has done it – is at the level of concerts with the concerted school. Díaz Ayuso has announced that he will extend the concerts to 10 years in order to protect the concert against the “Celaá law”. The defenders of the concertés see the “freedom” of families in danger, they say, although the government maintains that LOMLOE does not modify this election.

“The freedom of choice of the center by the parents or the legal guardians” as a guiding principle of the choice of the school “will provide the necessary measures to avoid the segregation of the pupils for socio-economic reasons or of another nature”, specifies the text.

It also establishes that the proximity of the school to the home or the per capita income will prevail upon admission: “ They will have preference in the neighborhood or school zone that corresponds to the home or place of work, without distinction. , from one of their parents, mothers or legal guardians students whose education in concerted public or private centers is motivated by the transfer of the family unit due to the forced mobility of one of the parents or legal guardians , a surviving disability of one of the family members or a change of residence resulting from acts of gender-based violence ”, says the“ Celaá law ”.

Without majority support

The standard was approved by the minimum in the plenary session of Congress on November 19, by 177 votes in favor, 148 against and 17 abstentions; that is to say with a Parliament totally divided by the concerted one, the Castilian and the special education.

And not only from the political sphere, there are criticisms. The More Plurals platform, created by concerted organizations and with the support of special education, is the most combative and has been mobilizing for weeks to call for the paralysis of this law. During the debates in the upper house, he presented a letter accompanied by the campaign manifesto which has nearly two million signatures.

What is the Celaá Law?

In this summary, we explain it to you.

1. Elimination of Spanish as a lingua franca

The new education reform does not include Spanish as a lingua franca in education. For some opposition groups, this is unconstitutional and a cession to the Catalan independence movement. It is now the Autonomous Communities that will guarantee the right of students to receive education in Spanish and their respective co-official languages ​​on the basis of the Constitution, Statutes of Autonomy and applicable regulations. At the end of basic education, students must acquire a full and equivalent command of the Spanish language, where applicable, in the corresponding co-official language.

2. Collaborative education

The “ Celaá law ” provides that public and private concerted centers cannot receive amounts from families to receive free education, impose on families the obligation to pay contributions to foundations or associations or create compulsory services. , associated with the Teachings requiring a financial contribution from families. This reason has led to a concerted education to call for mobilizations.

3. Religion will not count for access to scholarships

The subject Religion can continue to be offered but remember that “the right of a student to receive religious training should not become an obligation for those who do not choose this training, as required by LOMCE”, affirm the promoters. The religion grade will not count for scholarships or the transcript and now it will no longer have a mirror subject, as was the case until now, ethical values, for those who did not want religion. On the other hand, students who do not choose religion will not have to study an alternative subject, which until now has been Values. However, a compulsory subject, civic and ethical values, was included in the 5th or 6th year of primary school and in the 4th year of ESO. A kind of renewed citizenship education that includes topics such as gender equality, digital education or sustainability.

4. Gender segregation and gender equality

The standard stipulates that centers financed partially or totally by public funds will develop the principle of co-education at all stages of education and will not separate pupils according to their sex. They will promote the presence of male students in studies with a noticeably higher enrollment rate of women. Curricula, textbooks and other educational materials will not contain gender stereotypes.

5. Pass the course with failed subjects

According to the report, students will promote the course when the teaching team considers that the unsuccessful subjects will allow them to successfully continue the next course. In any case, those who have met the objectives of the subjects or who have a negative rating in one or two subjects will promote. Permanence in the same course will be considered exceptional. The pupil can only take the same course once and a maximum of twice during compulsory education.

6. Special education

Special education also called for the removal of a provision in the law that would allow the closure of these centers. According to the “Inclusive Platform Yes, also special”, this provision opens the door for the autonomous communities to empty the special education centers of students to gradually “transform them into resource centers, with hardly any students”. The bill specifies that “educational administrations will ensure that schooling decisions guarantee the most appropriate response to the specific needs of each pupil”.

7. Hiring of teachers without a specific master’s degree

The Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, defended the hiring of teachers without a specific master’s degree because, in her opinion, the current situation “obliges” to increase the number of staff urgently: “This may imply that, in certain cases , certainly few But it is not negligible, there are not enough qualified candidates. It is not acceptable that there are groups of pupils without teachers. ”