Celebrate AliExpress’s 11th anniversary with the best deals

Eleven years have passed since he came to change our lives … and he has changed them a lot. Therefore, they have prepared this anniversary promotion to celebrate it. This anniversary has countless offerings in the tech arena and we want you to be aware of that. Last month we saw that you liked the selection of AliExpress offers and we went back to our old ways with this giant’s birthday.

Happy Birthday AliExpress

The marketplace is celebrating its anniversary with a selection of incredible offers. We will detail some of them in this news and others we will let you know via CholloYa and our social networks. We remind you that coupons have a limited number of uses only for the fastest.

It should be noted on this occasion that if you want to try out a Chuwi laptop, for example, we have a variety of options available in its CoreBook X, CoreBook Pro, Gemini, LarkBook and others at great prices. Chuwi laptops and convertibles give us good desktop performance with compact size.

On the other hand, we find, as always, the Apple AirPods with a good discount. These headphones have pretty much become standard, and they work on iOS, Android, and Windows 10 like a charm. You have the second generation or AirPods Pro at the best price and delivery in three days.

If you are looking for a TV, we also have two 43 inch and 49 inch LG TV deals. You choose the size of the TV that suits your needs and we put the discount.

We remind you that these AliExpress Plaza offers come from sellers located in Spain, who ship the products within 1 to 3 days, offering the invoice and the guarantee in accordance with the regulations in force. Stay tuned March 29-April 2 for the best deals on AliExpress Plaza.