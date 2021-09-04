Cement Design engages in training and talent with Spanish universities

The Madrid-based manufacturer, application and distribution of decorative cement coatings, Cement Design, closed last year in collaboration with five universities and schools specializing in architecture and design.

Since its creation, Cement Design has made training one of the pillars of its development. With their collaboration with schools of architecture and design through Masterclasses, conferences and practical sessions, they want the architects and designers of tomorrow to have Cement Design as a reference company for their projects. During this last year they have collaborated with INSENIA Design School; IADE School of Design; ELLE Education; University School of Design, Innovation and Technology (ESNE); and Crea Navarra. They also offer internships to students of Universidad Politcnica de Madrid, ESNE, IADE, IED, among others.

On the other hand, the company also has its own training courses, intended for painting and coating professionals. For Cement Design, it is important to have professional craftsmen in the application of decorative eco-cement, who know how to work your product correctly.

In this way, Cement Design engages in training and presence in universities and study centers as a way to continue to grow at all levels. Recently, the National Confederation of Construction warned that the sector will need 700,000 additional workers to be able to execute EU funds. The Madrid company has therefore found in the training of the youngest a tool to face the rare change of generation among the officers who can apply their equipment.

The Madrid-based company also collaborates with schools of other disciplines such as marketing, drawing on Cement Design’s own experience in its growth as a brand.

“ Construction has changed a lot in recent years. The market now demands more qualified professionals and attracts younger profiles. To do this, we must devote resources and efforts to train them and present our sector as a professional opportunity with many possibilities. Training is the key to ending the shortage of qualified professionals in a sector that will be the key to recovery in the years to come, ”said Carolina Valencia, CEO and Commercial Director of Cement Design.

