Cepsa Foundation launches scholarship program for VET students

The Cepsa Foundation has launched a new scholarship program, called “ProFormacin”, aimed at supporting and funding students in basic, middle or higher vocational training. This initiative will be endowed with 60 scholarships which will cover the costs related to the teaching of the selected students. In this way, the Cepsa Foundation will facilitate the financing of tuition fees, school supplies, books, transport, dining room and other school expenses for students in areas where Cepsa has a strong presence: Cdiz, Huelva, Madrid and Tenerife.

The beneficiaries of the scholarships will be students of Basic, Medium or Higher Vocational Training between 15 and 30 years old who study a FP cycle energy and water, chemistry, safety and environment, mechanical manufacturing, IT and communications, installation and maintenance, electronic electricity, administration and management or commerce and marketing.

For Cristina Ortiz, director of the Cepsa Foundation, “through this program, which joins the two main lines of action of our Foundation – social and scientific-educational -, we will contribute to improving the competitiveness of the productive fabric through qualification and specialization. in activities with high added value, while preparing young talents for the professions of the future and promoting their integration into the labor market, and promoting ecological transition, through training in subjects such as energy, chemistry, water or the environment ”.

The application period for these scholarships will remain open from June 15 to July 13. Subsequently, the selection of beneficiaries will be made, which will be carried out by a specialized technical secretariat and an evaluation committee made up of representatives of Cepsa and its foundation. In the process, the academic record and the individual circumstances (disability, income, etc.) of the candidates will be taken into account.

Commitment to Agenda 2030

This new initiative joins the various projects promoted by the Cepsa Foundation in the areas of training, social action and the environment, in line with the 2030 Agenda set by the United Nations through its Sustainable Development Goals. Concretely, this project contributes to the achievement of SDGs 4, 8 and 10, focused on the promotion of quality education, decent work and the reduction of inequalities. More information on the scholarship program: https://fundacion.cepsa.com/es/ambitosactuacion/cientifico-educativo/becas

