Cepsa, winner of the 1st Labor Compensation Awards

Cepsa won the 1st Labor Compensation Awards, a competition organized by RRHHDigital and aimed at highlighting and promoting the best proposals in terms of labor compensation and employee recognition made by companies in our country. The energy company’s project was voted the most by the awards jury, made up of HRD, workers compensation specialists and representatives of corporate sponsors such as EY, Compensa Capital Humano, Edenred and Payflow.

The Cepsa project was put forward by the jury for various reasons, including the co-creation of compensation packages between the company and the employees, an excellent explanation on the social security website, the adaptation to the personal situation of each one. as well as an optimal communication plan. From RRHHDigital, we would like to congratulate Cepsa for the quality of its project and for being the winner of this first edition of the Labor Compensation Awards.

Also recognize the projects of Sanitas, second classified, and Nationale-Nederlanden, third classified, with two high level works which, without a doubt, put the jury in difficulty when deciding. The health sector company’s project stood out for its digital format and adapted to current reality as well as its positive communication, brand image and holistic approach. On the other hand, the company’s initiatives in medium and long-term forecasting financial solutions were appreciated for their excellent position in the value of the Total Reward strategy, their clarity in communication and their remarkable intranet.

Regarding the special category dedicated to the most flexible workers compensation plan, the award went to Kairs Digital Solutions, a company that stood out

Nationale-Nederlanden

1- Excellent improvement of the Total Reward strategy that NN offers to its employees

2- Clarity in communication, thanks to the easy access guide to the total reward policy

3- Very pleasant and friendly intranet vision

Sanitas

Digital technology, the best suited to the current reality of knowing the needs of employees

COMMUNICATION / HOLISITICS / CORPORATE IMAGE

