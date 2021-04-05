Cetelem appoints Lorena Monroy as the company’s new director of human resources

He started his work at HR Cetelem Mxico in 2016, with the challenge of consolidating the internal structure of the department and implementing the strategic objectives of the company.

Lorena Monroy has been appointed the new Human Resources Director of Cetelem, a BNP Paribas Personal Finance brand. Until now, Lorena was Director of Human Resources at Cetelem Mxico.

With a degree in Business Administration from Tecnolgico de Monterrey, Mexico, she has a long professional career in human resources and project management. He started his career as an analyst in management positions in different companies, also collaborating in international companies such as Philip Morris or Starbucks. During this period, he also participated in the implementation of projects on transversal HR systems in Argentina, Brazil and the United States.

He started his work at HR Cetelem Mxico in 2016, with the challenge of consolidating the internal structure of the department and implementing the strategic objectives of the company. Thanks to his personal work, he obtained the prestigious certification of Cetelem Mxico, Great Place to Work.

About BNP Paribas Personal Finance in Spain

BNP Paribas Personal Finance, known in the Spanish market through its trademark Cetelem, is a specialist in consumer credit, personal loans and card management. It has been operating in Spain since 1988, where it currently has over 1,500 employees and 2.5 million customers. A financial partner of major durable consumer goods distribution companies and automobile dealers, it is also a reference for information and analysis of its market thanks to the El Observatorio Cetelem study.

BNP Paribas Personal Finance is located in the International Financial Services division, within BNP Paribas retail banking. BNP Paribas Personal Finance has 20,000 employees and 27 million clients, which it serves in 29 countries on four continents.

