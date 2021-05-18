Ceuta suspends COVID vaccination on Wednesday due to migration crisis

Publication: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 10:55 AM

The president of the autonomous city of Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas, today confirmed to Onda Cero that the COVID vaccination campaign in Ceuta is suspended for Wednesday, May 19, after the chaos of the last hours, with the arrival of thousands of migrants from Morocco.

Juan Jesús Vivas assured that “today he could not do it because the vaccines had already been thawed beforehand” but he said that tomorrow they would interrupt the process: “People are afraid, afraid, restless” .

This situation affects the city’s vaccination campaign, for the time being, for one day. Ceuta yesterday had 32.3% of the population vaccinated with at least one of the two doses. 12.6% have the complete immunization schedule. Currently, the population aged 50 to 59 who have not received the first dose is being vaccinated. 75% of the population aged 69 to 60 has already received a vaccine, while in the group currently vaccinated, the percentage drops to 45.7%. The territory received 31,740 doses the day before yesterday and took 29,229 in total.

On Monday afternoon, some 6,000 migrants swam to the city of Ceuta. One of them died. The government delegation estimates that about a quarter can be minor. Foreigners joined in the hours leading up to the passivity of the Moroccan authorities, which led Spain to mobilize the army towards the city to alleviate the migration crisis.