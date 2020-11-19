Cezanne HR integrates with LinkedIn Talent Hub

Cezanne HR The most powerful, versatile and profitable cloud human resources software on the market for national and international medium-sized companies, now facilitates its integration with LinkedIn Talent Hub, the candidate tracking system of this social network that allows you to search, manage and hire employees from the same platform.

This integration is in addition to the suite of technological solutions and human resources capabilities included in Cezanne HR to manage the entire employee lifecycle.

“Partnering with Cezanne HR further streamlines the candidate recruiting experience,” says Katherine Tsay, senior director of business development at LinkedIn. “We will continue to work closely together to ensure our clients are able to find, manage and hire from one location.”

For his part, John Hixon, Director of R&D at Cezanne HR, assures us that: “ the integration with LinkedIn Talent Hub means that information on new hires can be easily analyzed in Cezanne HR via LinkedIn Talent Hub, and start a new process It’s just one more way to reduce the administrative burden for our HR users around the world.

Through this integration with LinkedIn Talent Hub, Cezanne HR users around the world can easily add new hire data directly from LinkedIn Talent Hub, such as name, contact details or start date, to their Cezanne HR software. . onboarding experience for new employees.

The integration with LinkedIn Talent Hub was an easy decision for Cezanne HR since we are talking about a platform that provides products and services that facilitate recruiters, hiring managers and, in general, professionals in the field of management people and HR, planning, hiring and talent development.

For more information on the integration of Cezanne HR with LinkedIn Talent Hub, send us an email at: info.espana@cezannehr.com

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital