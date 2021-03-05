Chaand pe Kaise Jaayein: Japanese billionaire apps for Moon Trip: Japanese billionaire request to go to the moon

Tokyo

Japanese billionaire Yasaku Maezawa is preparing Elon Musk to travel to the moon with SpaceX and is looking for safi passengers. After this has come to the fore, Meezawa has had a series of demands and the Indians are at the forefront. Meijawa said that to date, a total of 300,000 people have expressed their desire to go on the trip.

Most Indians

Meezawa said the majority of the candidates were Indians. After that, the peoples of America, Japan, France and then Great Britain expressed their desire to go on a mission. Applications to join the crew can be made before March 14 and the screening will take place before March 21. After that, candidates will be assigned a mission and then an interview. The final interview and medical check will take place in May of next year.

One week trip

On this first private passenger trip, these people will be taken by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. Previously, Yasuka’s plan was that in 2023, artists would be engaged in this week-long mission. Now people from all over the world will have the opportunity to join him. Not only that, at first he was looking for a girlfriend to go on a trip, but then gave up on the idea.

Yasuka will bear the full cost of this trip with SpaceX’s reusable Nex-Generation launch ship. SpaceX launched four astronauts in November last year with the Falcon 9 rocket for the International Space Station. Musk and Yasuka are both heavily followed on social media, and Yasuka has the most followers in Japan on his Twitter account. Yasuka said seeing the earth and seeing the far part of the moon will be the highlight of the trip.