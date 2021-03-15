Chand Nawab: Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab with Pakistani President Arif Alvi Video Viral: Video of Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab and President Arif Alvi viral

Strong points:

Renowned Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab interviewed President Arif Alvi.

Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab, who made headlines with his character in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is back in the news for his reporting. This time he interviewed Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi. This video of him is going very viral on social media. In this video, Chand Nawab is seen interacting with the Pakistani president playing golf on Sunday.

Learn what happened with the Pakistani President

As soon as Chand Nawab raised the microphone in front of the Pakistani President, he said that we were with you Sadr-e-Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi Sahab. Those who also play golf and enjoy it on Sundays. What will you say today, Mr. Sadar? After that, the Pakistani president said that I understand that, congratulations to you, the way Pakistan is progressing, I understand that everyone’s heart is there.

Chand Nawab came into the spotlight of the station video

Chand Nawab is a journalist for a Pakistani news channel. He also made headlines earlier because of his reporting. While reporting near a train station, he encountered problems from passers-by. It upset him so many times that he had to start over several times. The video made Chand Nawab famous on social media overnight.

Nawazuddin played the role of Chand Nawab in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Chand Nawab is the same journalist who is played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Banjarangi Bhaijaan. His game was greatly appreciated. In 2018, a video of Chand Nawab went viral in which he was seen promoting Ali Zafar’s film. During this video, too, many people were seen passing between him and the camera.