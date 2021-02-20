Chang e-4 lander and rover: Chang E-4 China lunar probe Lander and rover have gone into sleep mode

Strong points:

The Chinese Chang E-5 lander and rover in January 2019 closed on the lunar surface due to lack of energy, this Chinese spacecraft has put the Chinese space administration’s lander and rover dormant.

China’s lunar mission, which is trying to increase its strength in space, has suffered a major setback. China’s Chandrayaan Chang E-4 lander and rover have been put to sleep due to lack of solar power. The Chang E-4 rover made history on January 3, 2019, when it landed in a remote part of the moon and moved closer to the Earth satellite’s hitherto unexplored area, according to reports from the Chinese official news agency Xinhua. The photos taken were sent to Earth.

Lander and Rover arrested due to lack of energy

According to the Chinese Space Administration’s Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center, the Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2) lander and rover were suspended as planned on Friday. It was said in the news that due to the lack of solar power on the moon, it was put to sleep overnight. Earth has a day on the Moon equal to 14 days and a night equal to the same duration.

China sent this mission to the moon in January 2019

In January 2019, the Chang-E-4 landed on the lunar surface with a lander and a Utu-2 rover. Previously, the spacecraft named Chang-E-3 reached the lunar surface in 2013. Chang-e-3 is still in active mode. Last year, China’s Chandrayaan Chang E-5 made history by collecting samples from the lunar surface and returning safely to Earth.

Chinese Chandrayaan returned to Earth after taking samples from the lunar surface, 2 kg of particles collected while digging

Chinese spaceship returned with the most soil on the moon

Two of the Chang E5’s four modules reached the lunar surface on December 1, and they excavated and collected nearly two kilograms of samples. These samples were placed in sealed containers and transferred to the return module. “Chang E5” is the third Chinese vehicle to reach the lunar surface.