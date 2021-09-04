Changes in ‘Jobs Satellites’ to help reactivate more jobs

The training and online activity “ Employment Satellites ” changes format from September to expand its audience and help more people reactivate their job search with very practical advice

04 September 2021



Between September 9 and November 25, they will broadcast eight-and-a-half-hour webinars that will focus on new labor market trends and the tools to find a job.

No registration forms, no confirmation emails or connection links. Fundacin Santa Mara la Real and Fundacin Telefnica simplify as much as possible the procedures to participate in their training and online activity “ Employment Satellites ” with the aim of reaching a wider audience and helping more people to reactivate their job search.

From September, the “ Employment Satellites ” will be developed in the form of webinars, with training sessions of one and a half hours (from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.) during which professionals from the Lanzaderas Conecta Empleo program will present very practical content and very useful advice to reactivate the job search in today’s market, marked by the digital transformation of all sectors.

Those interested will only have to access this link or connect to the date and time established on the YouTube channel of the employment area of ​​the Santa Mara la Real Foundation.

September webinars

In September, 4 webinars will be held on ” Current Trends in Job Search ”, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., with the following breakdown:

Day 9: “ Digital tools to design your CV ”

Day 16: ” Filters and selection process ”

Day 23: “ Digital transformation and jobs of the future ”

Day 30: ” The labor market of 2025 ”

October and November webinars

Over the next few months, 4 more webinars will be organized to analyze “ Tools for working in a digitized world ”, between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with the following breakdown:

October 14: “ Professional and distance communication tools ”

October 21: ” Information storage tools ”

November 18: ” Teamwork tools ”

November 25: ” Tools to use the network safely ”

