“Charging on demand is more and more common in the world and in Spain in ten years, everyone is charging on demand”

LETTER SIZE

Salary on demand, a booming trend today

Interview. Avinash Sukhwani and Benoit Menardo, founders of Payflow: “On-demand billing is more and more common in the world and in Spain in ten years, on-demand billing worldwide”

“Our social advantage is a way to improve the employee experience and everything that is good for the worker ultimately has an impact on the company,” they admit in an interview for RRHHDigital Payflow offers companies the possibility of their employees can charge low demand, when and from where they want, while trying to take care of their financial health



BY RRHHDigital, 01:30 – 18 December 2020



The concern of companies for the financial health of workers is a reality. Especially in times of crisis like the one we are living in, the economic well-being of workers is vital for their performance at work and, therefore, for the company itself. For this reason, taking care of the employee from a physical and emotional point of view joins the care of his financial health as an additional step in the compensation plans.

This concern, associated with the innovation that the digital transformation that we are currently experiencing, has led to the birth of different solutions and tools that meet these needs and demands of employees in relation to work compensation and the aforementioned social benefits. One of those solutions that is on the rise is called Payflow.

Payflow is a tool designed to change the way employees get paid, through a business financial wellness solution that allows workers to collect their pay on demand, revolutionizing the way they access their pay. Its founders, Avinash Sukhwani and Benoit Menardo, are two young entrepreneurs who have taken advantage of the current difficulties to create their own business and grow by taking advantage of a market opportunity.

“For over 100 years the salary has been received the same way and we have found a better and healthier way to receive it,” Avinash Sukhwani told us in an interview with RRHHDigital. In it, his colleague Benoit Menardo underlines the importance of his platform: “Our social advantage is a way to improve the employee experience, everything that is good for the worker, in the end has an impact on the company. : it reduces turnover, improves the attraction of talent … “.

Avinash and Benoit explain what Payflow is and how it works, what benefits it brings to businesses and workers, and why pay-on-demand and financial health concerns have become an international trend in people management departments. . “The workers of client companies thank them because they like to load in real time,” remarks one of the founders of this innovative company.

Don’t miss the interview!

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT