Charlie Hebdo: France: 14 defendants convicted in the Charley Abdo attack in 2015, sentenced to 30-30 years in prison

Paris

In 2015, 14 people were convicted in the terrorist attack on the office of satirical magazine Charley Abdo in the French capital Paris. A Paris court found these people guilty of aiding terrorists involved in the attack after a hearing that lasted nearly three months. On January 7, 2015, 15 people were killed by Al Qaeda militants while firing indiscriminately.

Only 11 of the 14 convicted were present in court

According to information, 11 convicts were present in court at the time of the conviction, while three people were tried in their absence. The culprits also include the wife of an ISIS activist who fled to Syria just before the attack. Her husband, an ISIS activist, Hayat Baomuddin, attacked a Paris supermarket and killed four people.

Court found guilty in these cases

The court condemned these people for having financially supported terrorism and joined terrorist criminal networks. After which all were sentenced to 30-30 years. It is said that all 14 people were convicted of different offenses.

12 people lost their lives because of the cartoon

On January 7, 2015, two terrorists, Sad and Cheriff Kochi, killed 12 people by indiscriminately shooting at Charli Abedo’s Paris office during the publication of the Mohammed Sahab cartoon. Some of the greatest French cartoonists are also among those who have died. When the police started chasing the criminals, they took many people hostage in a nearby supermarket. In which 4 hostages including a policewoman were killed.